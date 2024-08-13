Hunt to trace down terrorists in J&K's Kokernag forests enters fourth day

The dense forest area of Ahlan Gagarmandu in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has become the focal point of an intense anti-terror operation, now in its fourth day.

Security forces continue to engage in a relentless pursuit to flush out a group of heavily armed terrorists believed to be hiding in the area, reports said.

The operation began after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the forested region, prompting the Army and other security agencies to launch a large-scale search and cordon operation. The terrain, however, has posed significant challenges, with thick foliage and rocky outcrops providing ample cover for the militants.