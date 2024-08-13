Hunt to trace down terrorists in J&K's Kokernag forests enters fourth day

The dense forest area of Ahlan Gagarmandu in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has become the focal point of an intense anti-terror operation, now in its fourth day.
Security forces continue to engage in a relentless pursuit to flush out a group of heavily armed terrorists believed to be hiding in the area, reports said.
The operation began after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the forested region, prompting the Army and other security agencies to launch a large-scale search and cordon operation. The terrain, however, has posed significant challenges, with thick foliage and rocky outcrops providing ample cover for the militants.
The operation is going on at an altitude of 10,000 feet, with mobilisation of security personnel limited owing to lack of roads. Official sources said the past four days witnessed three contacts with the terrorists.
On the first day of the operation, a fierce exchange of gunfire broke out between the terrorists and security forces. In the ensuing battle, two soldiers laid down their lives while a civilian also lost his life.
The slain army personnel were identified as Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma. As the operation continues into its fourth day, additional reinforcements have been called in, and a coordinated effort is underway to track down and neutralize the terrorists, believed to be three to four in number.
Drones and other surveillance equipment have been reportedly pressed into service to scan the area for any signs of movement, while ground forces meticulously comb through the dense forest.
It has been reported that the presence of the terrorists in the hilly areas adversely affects the routine life and safety of the families living close to the forest areas where the terrorists are hiding.
Published 13 August 2024, 10:02 IST