If we are saving lives in Jammu & Kashmir, we are successful: DGP R R Swain

Swain, who took a dig at those criticising the current policy of forces to deal with the terror ecosystem, said, "No one can fault it. You look at it through a legal point of view or a humanitarian point of view, we have been successful." "If there is a connection between a narrative and an increase in the loss of lives, I would say the narrative is itself liable criminally. It is not a political statement but a legal statement. The existing law passed by lawmakers of this great country, for example, Section 18 of the UAPA, says that if a narrative or ideology is advocating violence, spreading separatism, or glorifying a particular ideology promoting the loss of lives, it would be treated as a crime. It is that which we are looking at," he added.