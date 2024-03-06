In first visit to Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi to address Srinagar rally on March 7

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects and address a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday during his first visit to Kashmir after his government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement, Modi will attend the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium and inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory.

With the Lok Sabha election around the corner and opposition parties seeking an announcement on Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister's scheduled visit has acquired a keen political dimension in terms of what he might have to say on the issue.