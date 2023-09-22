In his first address after four years, Mirwaiz says he is not anti-national, separatist

The Hurriyat chairman said that after August 5, 2019, people have faced difficult times “as J&K's special identity was snatched and was bifurcated in two Union Territories.”

“As a Mirwaiz, I have the responsibility to raise the voice for the people. Since the Hurriyat Conference continued to raise its voice, the media stopped using our statements. I want to tell my people that it is the time to be patient, to keep faith in the Almighty,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said that Hurriyat believes that J&K’s one part is in India while the rest two are in Pakistan and China, “and by merging them fully J&K will be complete, which it was on 14 August 1947.”

“Therefore, this issue needs to be resolved. The J & K issue can be a territorial issue for many, but for the people of J&K it is a humanitarian issue,” he said.

Appealing to the youth to remain peaceful, Mirwaiz said, “Finally to my youth who are the wealth of the nation, I say I respect your feelings, but I request you to be patient and have faith, and strengthen your connection with the almighty and his messenger. That is the key to survival and success.”