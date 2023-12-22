India united against scourge of terrorism: Kharge after Jammu terror attack

"We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks that have been taking place in Rajouri and in the areas of Pir Panjal range," Kharge said in a post on X.

The Army personnel had made a "supreme sacrifice", he said and lauded their "indomitable courage and resolute bravery".

"In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We pray for the complete and speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," the Congress chief said.

"India is united against the scourge of terrorism," the Congress president said.

The vehicles carrying the Army personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation came under attack at a blind curve between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station around 3.45 pm on Thursday, according to the officials.