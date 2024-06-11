Kathua encounter: One terrorist killed in firing with security forces in J&K

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight which broke out in the border area of Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district after ultras attacked a house along the International Border in the region.

Unconfirmed reports said three civilians were injured in the initial firing in village Saida Sukhal near Koota Mode, Hiranagar. The injured civilians have been evacuated to Kathua Hospital for treatment.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu confirmed that one terrorist has been killed in an encounter and the search operation is on.

Two more terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, sources said. Earlier, security forces had launched a search operation after gunshots were heard in the area.