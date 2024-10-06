Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim organizations urge Amit Shah to take action against Yati Narsinghanand

The letter condemned the notion that freedom of speech justifies hate speech, highlighting the importance of respect for all religions in India's diverse society.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 10:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 10:49 IST
India NewsAmit ShahJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us