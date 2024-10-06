Jammu and Kashmir Muslim organizations urge Amit Shah to take action against Yati Narsinghanand

<p>Srinagar: Prominent Muslim organizations in Jammu and Kashmir have expressed deep concern over 'blasphemous' remarks made by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/one-more-case-against-controversial-priest-yati-narsinghanand-over-inflammatory-remarks-3221408">Yati Narsinghanand</a> of the Dasna temple against Prophet Muhammad, calling for immediate action against the controversial priest.</p><p>In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the leaders emphasized that Narsinghanand’s inflammatory comments have caused significant emotional distress within the Muslim community and raised the potential for unrest.</p><p>“We are bringing to your urgent attention a deeply concerning issue that affects the sentiments of millions of Muslims across India and beyond,” they stated.</p>.Narsinghanand's remarks against Prophet Muhammad: Mayawati seeks strict legal action. <p>The letter condemned the notion that freedom of speech justifies hate speech, highlighting the importance of respect for all religions in India's diverse society. “Such remarks are not only offensive but also divisive, posing a threat to communal harmony and peace,” the leaders warned.</p><p>They called for the Central government to take appropriate legal action against Narsinghanand, stressing that this should align with the law and uphold the sanctity of their faith.</p><p>“Immediate and firm action will send a strong message that hate speech and incitement to violence have no place in civilized society,” they asserted, adding that it would reassure the Muslim community of the protection of their values under the law.</p><p>The letter was signed by influential figures, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of the Hurriyat Conference; Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam, Grand Mufti of J&K; Molana Rehmatullah Qasimi of Darul Uloom Raheemiyah; Aga Syed Hassan Al Moosvi of Anjuman Sharie Shian; Dr Abdul Lateef Alkindi of Jamiate Ahlihadees; and Molana Ghulam Rasool Hami of Karwan-e-Islami.</p><p>Others who signed the letter include Molana Masroor Abbas Ansari of Itihaadul Muslimeen; Mufti Inayatullah Qasmi, the Imam of Jama Masjid Jammu; Sheikh Sadiq Rajai, Imam of Khomeini Memorial Trust Kargil; Sheikh Nazir Mehdi of Jamiatul Ulema Kargil; Molana Umar Nadwi of Jama Masjid, Leh; and other members and constituents of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema of J&K/Muslim Personal Law Board.</p>