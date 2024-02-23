Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens for traffic

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic early Friday after remaining closed for four days owing to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall, officials said.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar national highway but slow movement in Ramsoo sector due to single lane and poor surface,” a spokesperson of the traffic department said.

He said while Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from both sides this morning, heavy vehicles are being managed in a regulated manner to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.