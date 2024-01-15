J&K admin imposes prohibitory orders around water bodies in Bhaderwah to curb pollution

Highlighting the urgency of preserving Bhaderwah's precious water bodies, Choudhary said, "We tried to convince, educate, and motivate people not to pollute water bodies, but unfortunately, no visible change has been witnessed in their attitude."

The valley, known for its breathtaking landscapes and numerous water bodies, is witnessing a disturbing transformation with streams such as Puneja Nallah, Halian, Haloon, Hanga, and the sacred Neel Ganga River succumbing to unabated dumping of town waste, including non-biodegradable materials and human excrement, the officials said.