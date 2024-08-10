J&K L-G hands over appointment letter to wife of bus driver killed in Reasi terror attack

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over the appointment letter to the wife of a bus driver who was among nine persons killed in a terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi.

Renu Sharma, the wife of bus driver Vijay Kumar of Reasi, was given a government job on compassionate grounds by Sinha at a function in Raj Bhawan here, a spokesperson said.

Kumar (40), his conductor Arun Kumar (19) and seven pilgrims were killed and 41 others injured when terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus, on its way from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, on June 9 evening causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Reasi district.