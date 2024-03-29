J&K L-G Manoj Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Ramban road accident

10 people were killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tavera, was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar. It fell into a 300-foot gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1:15 am, they said.