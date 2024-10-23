Home
jammu and kashmir

J&K LG summons session of assembly in Srinagar on November 4

The newly elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly were administered the oath on Monday by Pro-Tem Speaker Mubarak Gul.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 01:31 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 01:31 IST
India News Jammu and Kashmir Indian Politics Manoj Sinha

