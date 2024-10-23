J&K LG summons session of assembly in Srinagar on November 4

<p>Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday summoned a session of the legislative assembly in Srinagar on November 4.</p>.<p>The newly elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly were administered the oath on Monday by Pro-Tem Speaker Mubarak Gul.</p>.<p>"Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under sections 18 and 19 of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, has summoned the session of Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir at Srinagar on Monday, 4th Nov 2024 at 11.30 am," a spokesperson of Raj Bhawan said.</p>.<p>The lieutenant governor will address the assembly.</p>.<p>In exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Rule 9(1) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly, Sinha has fixed November 4 for the election of the speaker, the spokesperson said.</p>