J&K police conducts mock drill for area domination, security of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police along with other agencies on Friday conducted a mock drill for area domination and security of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi Mohita Sharma said the safety and security of the shrine and pilgrims is the prime responsibility of police and every effort will be made to ensure the same.

The mock drill was conducted in base camp Katra and the shrine area.