J&K police to enhance arsenal with cutting edge weapons from Israel, Germany

Srinagar: In an effort to counter terrorists armed with modern weapons, the Jammu and Kashmir police are set to receive a significant upgrade in their arsenal with new arms procured from Israel and Germany.

“We will be having the latest weapon system to counter our enemy,” stated J&K police chief R R Swain, addressing concerns about terrorists in the recent Kathua and Doda encounters being armed with US-made M-4 carbines.

Earlier this month, five foreign terrorists were killed in separate encounters in the Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu region. Security forces recovered three US-made M-4 carbines along with other weapons from the sites.