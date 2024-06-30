J&K police to enhance arsenal with cutting edge weapons from Israel, Germany

Srinagar: In an effort to counter terrorists armed with modern weapons, the Jammu and Kashmir police are set to receive a significant upgrade in their arsenal with new arms procured from Israel and Germany.
“We will be having the latest weapon system to counter our enemy,” stated J&K police chief R R Swain, addressing concerns about terrorists in the recent Kathua and Doda encounters being armed with US-made M-4 carbines.
Earlier this month, five foreign terrorists were killed in separate encounters in the Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu region. Security forces recovered three US-made M-4 carbines along with other weapons from the sites.
The M-4 carbine, a 5.56×45mm select-fire, gas-operated weapon developed in the 1980s, is extensively used by the US military. Terrorists backed by Pakistan in J&K have been found using these carbines, along with steel-core bullets and night-vision glasses left behind by US-led NATO troops in Afghanistan in the last two years.
The new arms from Israel and Germany will enhance the police force's capabilities significantly, according to the police chief. “Terrorists can injure us, but they cannot defeat us,” he asserted.
For decades, Israeli weaponry has been instrumental for the Army in Kashmir, aiding in counter-insurgency efforts against Pakistan-supported militants. The Army uses Israeli sensors, Heron drones, hand-held thermal imaging devices, and night vision equipment to prevent militant infiltration along the Line of Control.
Additionally, Israeli assault rifles like the Tavor, Galil, and Negev machine guns are used for their tactical flexibility and accuracy, with Indian commandos employing these during the 2016 cross-border strike against terrorist facilities in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
The Central government has unveiled a comprehensive seven-year plan to transform the security landscape of the region. This plan includes gradually withdrawing the army from active duty in J&K, allowing the J&K police to take the lead in anti-terror operations.
To prepare for this transition, the government is procuring advanced weaponry from Israel and Germany. Security experts see these acquisitions as crucial for equipping the J&K police with the necessary technology and firepower to address evolving threats.
Earlier this year, the Army initiated joint training sessions with the J&K police at the White Knight Corps Battle School in Bhalra, Doda. This first-of-its-kind exercise included training for 989 newly inducted sub-inspectors, marking a significant step in preparing the police force for their new leading role in regional security operations.
Published 30 June 2024, 11:27 IST