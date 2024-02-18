J&K police’s new mission: To prevent local youth from falling prey to terrorism’s grip

Srinagar: As Kashmir is inching towards peace and prosperity, Jammu and Kashmir police's new mission is to ensure that no local succumbs to the misguided path of terrorism.
The strategy is multifaceted, rooted in a deep understanding of the community, sources said. The police will engage in proactive outreach programs, foster dialogue and trust within the community and through community policing initiatives, try to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the populace.
The focus of the strategy is to offer avenues for grievances to be heard and addressed. And in this regard, J&K police chief R R Swain, a seasoned IPS officer with a steely resolve, has already taken a lead.
Swain holds a public durbar in various parts of Kashmir on first and third Saturday of the month, where anyone can meet him without an appointment to seek redressal of his grievance.
“This is an experiment for us in order to establish connections with people. This will have substantial results as we’ll get to know more about people and their problems. We’ll try to resolve every problem that we can,” the police chief said.
“You will see, in the days ahead, we will be following a plan to ensure that no youth joins terrorism in J&K. We are in touch with parents, teachers, civil society and masjid heads to make our plan a success,” he told reporters on the side-lines of one such meeting in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
For Swain and his team, a young boy with a gun in his hand is a “victim” while the real “culprit” is the one who hands over guns and money to him. And J&K police alongwith other law enforcing agencies in recent years have been targeting this terror ecosystem which has been pushing innocent boys into militancy for decades.
The police chief believes that the battle against terrorism wasn't merely won on the battlefield but in the hearts and minds of the people. He has mobilized his force to intensify efforts in youth engagement and avenues for constructive participation in society.
And in the labyrinth of narrow alleys and bustling markets, the J&K police maintain a vigilant watch, identifying and neutralizing networks that sought to radicalize impressionable minds. Swain has understood that behind every misguided youth lies a story of disillusionment and despair.
For locals, DGP Swain and his team stand as silent sentinels and guardians of peace in a land yearning for peace.