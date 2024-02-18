J&K police’s new mission: To prevent local youth from falling prey to terrorism’s grip

Srinagar: As Kashmir is inching towards peace and prosperity, Jammu and Kashmir police's new mission is to ensure that no local succumbs to the misguided path of terrorism.

The strategy is multifaceted, rooted in a deep understanding of the community, sources said. The police will engage in proactive outreach programs, foster dialogue and trust within the community and through community policing initiatives, try to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the populace.

The focus of the strategy is to offer avenues for grievances to be heard and addressed. And in this regard, J&K police chief R R Swain, a seasoned IPS officer with a steely resolve, has already taken a lead.

Swain holds a public durbar in various parts of Kashmir on first and third Saturday of the month, where anyone can meet him without an appointment to seek redressal of his grievance.

“This is an experiment for us in order to establish connections with people. This will have substantial results as we’ll get to know more about people and their problems. We’ll try to resolve every problem that we can,” the police chief said.