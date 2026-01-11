Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K prepares for Census 2027 amid old sensitivities

In the Valley, demographic anxieties have persisted for decades, with sections of society fearing that census data could be used to alter the region’s demographic character.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsCensus

Follow us on :

Follow Us