J&K: Unidentified militant killed as army foils infiltration bid

During the confrontation, one unidentified militant was killed in the ongoing operation. The army is looking for more terrorists in the region.

After seeing decline last year, infiltration attempts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir is gradually increasing in 2023 with 42 infiltrating militants killed this year.

Sources told DH just as the winter has set-in, “infiltration season” has begun and Pakistan is attempting to push in more hardened and trained terrorists into the Indian side under a new strategy.