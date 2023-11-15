JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

J&K: Unidentified militant killed as army foils infiltration bid

Last Updated 15 November 2023, 14:10 IST

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate, taking advantage of poor visibility and bad weather, a police official said. The contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists, leading to a firefight between the security forces and the militants.

During the confrontation, one unidentified militant was killed in the ongoing operation. The army is looking for more terrorists in the region.

After seeing decline last year, infiltration attempts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir is gradually increasing in 2023 with 42 infiltrating militants killed this year.

Sources told DH just as the winter has set-in, “infiltration season” has begun and Pakistan is attempting to push in more hardened and trained terrorists into the Indian side under a new strategy.

(Published 15 November 2023, 14:10 IST)
