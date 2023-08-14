Kashmir put under security blanket ahead of Independence Day

A large number of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) sets have also been installed across Srinagar and other sensitive areas of the Union Territory (UT) as part of the standard operating procedure.

After a gap of five years a refurbished Bakshi Stadium will host the main Independence Day function. The administration has appealed to the people to take part in the celebrations on Tuesday.

It is for the first time after 1989, Independence Day parade venues, including Bakhshi Stadium, have been opened for participation of the common people in Kashmir.

“The function is being held here so that more and more people can come to participate. Adequate arrangements have been made for it. There are no restrictions, there is no need for a pass to enter the stadium," Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Independence Day function to be held at Bakshi Stadium.

In Jammu, reports said, security has been stepped up around the Maulana Azad Stadium - the main venue of Independence Day function there. Alert has also been sounded around Indian Air Force base and all military establishments as drone threats loom large across the region.

Besides Srinagar and Jammu cities, reports said, the security forces also intensified frisking in other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, especially at various points along the highways.

On this Independence Day, the J&K administration has appealed to residents of the Union Territory to hoist the national flag from their homes. The administration has also directed government employees to participate in the celebrations. All educational institutions have been asked to remain open.

The government employees have also been asked to change their profile picture on social media accounts to a selfie with an image of ‘Jhanda, Mitti and Diya’ (flag, soil and earthen lamp).

Till 2019, separatist groups used to issue a shutdown call on Independence Day while urging people to mark it as a ‘Black Day’. However, after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, such calls have become a thing of the past.