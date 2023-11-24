Kashmir to welcome first direct train from Jammu soon

Srinagar: In the rugged terrain of Katra-Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir, where mountains stand tall and rivers carve their paths, a remarkable tale is set to unfold.

The ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project, weaving through the challenging landscape, is set to reach its crescendo early next year.

“95 to 96 per cent of the work on the 111-km-long Katra-Banihal rail line has been completed, with only a small portion of work remaining,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar said.

He said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already announced that Udhampur-Banihal track, connecting Jammu with Srinagar, will be completed by December this year, or early next year.

The USBRL project comprises 38 tunnels covering 119 km, with T-49 being the longest at 12.75 km, making it the country's lengthiest transportation tunnel.