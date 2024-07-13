Kashmiri pandit group holds 'black day' protest outside Raj Bhavan in Jammu

Jammu: A group of Kashmiri migrant pandits held a brief protest outside the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday against alleged persecution of the community on this day in 1931 in the valley.

All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) , one of the organizations of the migrant pandits, said they observe the day as “black day”.

July 13 used to be a public holiday in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and a grand official function was held every year on this day to pay homage to 22 Kashmiri people, who were killed by the army of a Dogra ruler in 1931.