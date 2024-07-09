Kathua attack alarming, administration should be more vigilant: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The killing of five army soldiers in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district is alarming, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday while accusing the union territory's administration of being lax towards the security situation.

The attack took place on Monday when a group of heavily-armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in Badnota area in Kathua. A massive search operation is underway to nab the terrorists behind the ambush in which five people were also injured.

"It is very unfortunate. I think no criticism of this attack is strong enough. To lose five brave army soldiers in the line of duty in one attack is something we should all be alarmed by," Abdullah told PTI Videos.

The NC vice president and former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said the administration needs to be more vigilant.