Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Kishtwar cloudburst: Multi-agency search operation intensifies to trace 33 missing

Rescuers have begun DNA identification after body parts of some of the missing were recovered, even as controlled explosions were carried out to clear giant boulders blocking the search.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 11:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 11:04 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirRescuecloudburst

Follow us on :

Follow Us