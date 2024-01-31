Long-awaited snowfall uplifts spirits of tourists, stakeholders back in biz after lull

Hotels stood silent, ski slopes barren and the vibrant markets echoed with an eerie quiet since December. However, as if in response to the collective prayers of the locals, the heavens finally relented and snowfall started in upper reaches and hill stations across the Valley since the last few days.

For the tourism stakeholders, the snowfall brought a renewed sense of hope and anticipation. With eager hearts, they prepare their establishments, dusting off ski equipment, lighting fires in cosy lodges, and stocking shelves with local delicacies.

“Ski-enthusiasts from many countries who had made beeline on slopes and peaks of Gulmarg were forced to cancel their bookings amid dry climatic conditions. However, the fresh snowfall has generated some hope and we expect that our business will improve in coming weeks,” Tariq Ahmad, a ski-guide from neighboring Tangmarg told DH.

The shops selling or renting skiing gear at Gulmarg and Tangmarg are now back in business. “Enquires for renting and purchasing of ski-equipment have started coming again after the snowfall. Foreign skiers, who had postponed their visit to Gulmarg, are now coming and it has given us a lot of hope for the coming two months,” said Mohammad Yousuf, who rents ski-equipment to tourists.