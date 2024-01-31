Long-awaited snowfall uplifts spirits of tourists, stakeholders back in biz after lull

Srinagar: The long awaited snowfall at the ski resort of Gulmarg and other hill stations in Kashmir has not only uplifted the spirits of tourists but also brought joy to the local tourism industry.
For more than a month, the land had remained parched, devoid of the thick blanket of snow that traditionally draws visitors from around the country and the globe. Tourism stakeholders, whose livelihoods depended on the influx of travellers, anxiously watched as the dry spell persisted, fearing the economic repercussions that loomed over their businesses.
Hotels stood silent, ski slopes barren and the vibrant markets echoed with an eerie quiet since December. However, as if in response to the collective prayers of the locals, the heavens finally relented and snowfall started in upper reaches and hill stations across the Valley since the last few days.
For the tourism stakeholders, the snowfall brought a renewed sense of hope and anticipation. With eager hearts, they prepare their establishments, dusting off ski equipment, lighting fires in cosy lodges, and stocking shelves with local delicacies.
“Ski-enthusiasts from many countries who had made beeline on slopes and peaks of Gulmarg were forced to cancel their bookings amid dry climatic conditions. However, the fresh snowfall has generated some hope and we expect that our business will improve in coming weeks,” Tariq Ahmad, a ski-guide from neighboring Tangmarg told DH.
The shops selling or renting skiing gear at Gulmarg and Tangmarg are now back in business. “Enquires for renting and purchasing of ski-equipment have started coming again after the snowfall. Foreign skiers, who had postponed their visit to Gulmarg, are now coming and it has given us a lot of hope for the coming two months,” said Mohammad Yousuf, who rents ski-equipment to tourists.
A senior tourist official at Gulmarg acknowledged that lack of snowfall had an adverse impact on tourist arrivals this year. “Last year, we had 4,000 to 5,000 tourist arrivals on a daily basis, now the number has come down to half,” he said.
The 40-day harshest winter period locally known as ‘Chilai Kalan’ ended on January 29 with scant snowfall or rain. While higher reaches and tourist places in the Valley experienced much awaited snowfall in recent days, Srinagar recorded a driest January in 58 years. A Met department official said that this January Srinagar saw minimal snowfall in 58 years.