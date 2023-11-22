Major, soldier killed in ongoing anti-terror operation in J&K’s Rajouri

Srinagar: An army major and a soldier were killed in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
The encounter broke out after joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the Bajimaal forest area of Rajouri, reports said. The hiding militants indiscriminately fired upon the search party, in which an army major and soldier lost their lives.
The exchange of firing between hiding ultras and the security forces is ongoing and more reinforcements have been sent to the area, sources said. Two heavily armed terrorists are believed to be trapped in the woods.
Pertinently, the border region of Rajouri-Poonch in Jammu has become hotspots for militancy in the last two years with several encounters resulting in the killings of ultras and security personnel.
At least 28 army personnel, including four officers and five paratroopers, have lost their lives since October 2021 in dealing with battle-hardened terrorists with sophisticated weapons.
After seeing terror networks being dismantled by the security forces, the militant handlers across the border changed their strategy by sending foreign terrorists to mountainous regions, to carry out ambush attacks on security forces. Experts point out that dealing with this type of terrorism is extremely difficult.