Major, soldier killed in ongoing anti-terror operation in J&K’s Rajouri

Srinagar: An army major and a soldier were killed in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out after joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the Bajimaal forest area of Rajouri, reports said. The hiding militants indiscriminately fired upon the search party, in which an army major and soldier lost their lives.

The exchange of firing between hiding ultras and the security forces is ongoing and more reinforcements have been sent to the area, sources said. Two heavily armed terrorists are believed to be trapped in the woods.