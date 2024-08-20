Major underground terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: Security forces Tuesday busted a major underground terrorist hideout in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering a large quantity of daily use items and some ammunition, officials said.

The well-build hideout was unearthed during a cordon and search operation by a joint party of police, Army and CRPF at Sagrawat forest in the Darhal area of the border district, the officials said.

A police spokesman said the underground hideout was covered with soil for camouflage.