Minor sexually assaulted; J&K villagers protest cop's high-handedness

The sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Marwah area on Saturday triggered protests against the station house officer there, over his alleged high-handedness, and prompted the Kishtwar district administration to spring into action.

The officer, Zaheer Iqbal, has been suspended, Hindustan Times reported, adding that a magisterial inquiry into the matter has been ordered by authorities.

The two accused have been detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The sub-divisional magistrate had to visit the village after residents protested against the police and tried to defuse the situation.

After the alleged assault on the minor, angry villagers took to ransacking the accused's house and also tried to set it ablaze. The accused and his family had fled the house at the time, but when they returned on Monday, the situation spiralled with villagers trying to attack them again, the publication reported.