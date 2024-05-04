Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Missing BSF officer traced in Jammu, handed over to battalion

With the help of technical assistance and human intervention, police traced out the missing person and he has been handed over to his battalion.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 19:29 IST
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 19:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) officer went missing in Jammu city, prompting the police to launch a swift operation and trace him on Friday, officials said. 

Information was received at the Domana police station about the disappearance of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parmanand Hembram of the 7th Battalion of BSF in the city, and a report was lodged, they said.

Acting upon this, the police, with the help of technical assistance and human intervention, traced out the missing person, they said. After completing all legal formalities, he has been handed over to his battalion, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2024, 19:29 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammuBSF personnel

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT