Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Modi govt bans Jammu Kashmir National Front under UAPA for 'supporting terrorists'

The JKNF, which has been banned for a period of five years, is part of the hardline Hurriyat Conference.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 15:33 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday banned the Jammu Kashmir National Front led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared the JKNF, a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, an "unlawful association" with immediate effect.

The government said the JKNF has been "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country."

It said members of the JKNF have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in the Union territory.

It also said JKNF members "have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone pelting on security forces."

The order will have effect for a period of five years.

(Published 12 March 2024, 15:33 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirUAPA

