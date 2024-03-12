Modi govt bans Jammu Kashmir National Front under UAPA for 'supporting terrorists'

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday banned the Jammu Kashmir National Front led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared the JKNF, a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, an "unlawful association" with immediate effect.

The government said the JKNF has been "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country."