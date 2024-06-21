NC urges PM Modi to keep his word on holding J&K polls, restoring statehood

Srinagar: The National Conference on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to back his word on holding assembly elections, restoring statehood and bridging development gaps in Jammu and Kashmir with concrete action.

In a statement, NC leaders and members-elect of Parliament, Mian Altaf Ahmad and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, said the people of Jammu and Kashmir "are tired of empty promises and meaningless rhetoric".

"It is time for some real progress. Let's see some action instead of just words. The people of J-K deserve more than just lip service.