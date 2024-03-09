NC will win 3 LS seats in Kashmir for I.N.D.I.A. bloc, alliance will grow: Farooq Abdullah

"What Pakistan does, is their problem. It is their nation and it is for them to decide whether they want to live in peace with our nation or they don’t want to live in peace. Kashmir was acceded to India by Maharaja Hari Singh and that accession is even today and that will last forever," he said, adding, “We are part of India and there is no problem for us. It is for them to decide what they want to do.”

To a query on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s statement likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler, he said, “I do not know what he had said and under what conditions”.

“He (Modi) is not a prime minister of BJP. People who voted for him are just 37 per cent but once one becomes a prime minister he represents every Indian. He also represents 1.4 billion when he goes outside the country.