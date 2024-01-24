'Nehru did nothing wrong': Farooq Abdullah's comments on father's arrest sparks war of words with BJP

Jammu: The BJP on Wednesday hit out at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for justifying his father Sheikh Abdullah's arrest during Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's era and said "in his greed for power, he was even prepared to disown his father".

Reacting to the former chief minister's remarks, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh warned the people against such people who have been playing a double game with Jammu and Kashmir for their vested political interests.

"My father was kept in jail for 13 years by Jawaharlal Nehru. I have never said that Jawaharlal has done this wrong. I have been saying that he may have a better understanding," Abdullah said while speaking at an event in Mumbai to commemorate the birth centenary celebrations of Madhu Dandavate on Sunday.

"It was pure political opportunism of Farooq Abdullah in his greed for power that he was even prepared to abjure and to an extent disown his father," Chugh said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said it is a matter of "shame and disgrace" for the entire people of Jammu and Kashmir that the National Conference patron is justifying his father's arrest during the Nehru era.

He warned the people of Jammu and Kashmir against those playing a double game for their political interests, labelling the National Conference (NC) president as a "power-hungry" individual willing to disown his father.