Never before seen New Year celebrations at Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk

Srinagar: Traditionally known for its political significance, the iconic Lal Chowk (Red Square), the commercial hub of Srinagar, transformed into a vibrant hub of New Year celebration on Sunday night.

Local artists adorned the square with colorful installations, symbolizing unity and hope. As the clock ticked closer to midnight, a diverse crowd gathered, sharing smiles and stories that transcended cultural divides.

Amid bone chilling temperatures, locals as well as the tourists visiting Kashmir attended the function and were extremely excited about the celebrations at the famous clock tower in the city center of Srinagar.

People were seen singing and dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs at Lal Chowk which got a major facelift last year ahead of G20 summit.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City, Athar Aamir Khan, described the occasion as something the city has never seen before.