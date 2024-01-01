Never before seen New Year celebrations at Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk

Srinagar: Traditionally known for its political significance, the iconic Lal Chowk (Red Square), the commercial hub of Srinagar, transformed into a vibrant hub of New Year celebration on Sunday night.
Local artists adorned the square with colorful installations, symbolizing unity and hope. As the clock ticked closer to midnight, a diverse crowd gathered, sharing smiles and stories that transcended cultural divides.
Amid bone chilling temperatures, locals as well as the tourists visiting Kashmir attended the function and were extremely excited about the celebrations at the famous clock tower in the city center of Srinagar.
People were seen singing and dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs at Lal Chowk which got a major facelift last year ahead of G20 summit.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City, Athar Aamir Khan, described the occasion as something the city has never seen before.
“This is Srinagar Square, Lal Chowk right now! A city life never seen before. The celebration, the vibrancy like never before!” Athar Aamir Khan said in a post on X.
The crowd, a mix of locals and visitors, were capturing the moment on their mobile phones with the singer on stage setting the atmosphere.
The Clock Tower is an eyewitness to Jammu and Kashmir’s wretched political history since 1947 and was also a witness to a lot of bloodshed and violence since 1990. Later on many politicians made fiery and passionate speeches at Clock Tower, some hoisted flags of either India or Pakistan to make a political statement.
Since the insurgency broke out in 1990, Lal Chowk became a sort of psychological battlefield between separatists and the government. During the summer unrests of 2008 and 2010, separatists would frequently call for a march towards Lal Chowk.
On some occasions separatists even succeeded in unfurling the Pakistani flag on Clock Tower while a number of times, police and security forces had to barricade the area to stop people marching towards Lal Chowk. From 2019, several people and organizations have been unfurling Tri-color at the Clock Tower.
The unconventional celebration in Lal Chowk on December 31, 2023 not only marked the beginning of a new year but also symbolized a collective commitment to harmony, diversity, and the pursuit of a peaceful coexistence in the region.