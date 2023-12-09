Off-duty police official shot at in Srinagar

Srinagar: In yet another incident of targeted attack, unidentified militants fired upon and injured an off-duty policeman in Bemina area of Srinagar on Saturday evening.
Reports said pistol-borne militants fired upon on a policeman, identified as Hafiz Ahmad of Mathiya Bund, Hamdania colony, Bemina, leaving him in a pool of blood.
The injured policeman was immediately shifted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.
Police and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot to nab the attackers.
Earlier, in the last week of October, J&K police inspector Mastoor Ahmad was fired upon by the militants in a similar manner in Eidgah area of the city. The injured officer died at New Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Thursday where he had been shifted for specialized treatment.
The Resistance Front, believed to be an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks, which came after a brief lull in targeted attacks on civilians and off-duty policemen in Kashmir.