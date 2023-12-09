Off-duty police official shot at in Srinagar

Srinagar: In yet another incident of targeted attack, unidentified militants fired upon and injured an off-duty policeman in Bemina area of Srinagar on Saturday evening.

Reports said pistol-borne militants fired upon on a policeman, identified as Hafiz Ahmad of Mathiya Bund, Hamdania colony, Bemina, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The injured policeman was immediately shifted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.