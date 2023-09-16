Pakistan will pay huge price for its sins: J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina

"India has always held talks with all the countries of the world. But who will give the guarantee that this terrorism will stop after talking to Pakistan? Can Abdullah give this guarantee that if talks are restarted, Pakistan will stop terror?

"(Former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to Lahore for talks in a bus, but what happened? There was an attack in Kargil. Vajpayee invited Pakistan's president to Agra, but what happened? India's Parliament was attacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Lahore on his way from Kabul to New Delhi," he said.