JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in J&K's Samba, probe on

The intruder was fired upon by the BSF personnel when he ignored repeated warnings and tried to sneak into this side from across the border, officials said.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 18:25 IST

Follow Us

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The intruder was fired upon by the BSF personnel when he ignored repeated warnings and tried to sneak into this side from across the border around 8.20 pm, they said.

They said the incident took place near Border Outpost Regal and reinforcements have been rushed to the area for a thorough search operation.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 May 2024, 18:25 IST)
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirSambaInternational Border

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT