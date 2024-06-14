Pakistan’s new tactic: Terror attacks in Jammu to highlight unrest in J&K

Srinagar: As the nation mourns the loss of lives in a spate of terror attacks in Jammu region, Modi 3.0 faces a new security challenge—the message from across the border was clear and unmistakable that situation in the Union Territory (UT) was far from being under control.

The spate of attacks within a week was a brutal reminder of the fragility of peace in the region and the constant threat of terrorism from the neighboring country. From the north of Pir Panjal, the terror address has shifted to the south of Pir Panjal in Jammu region.

On June 9, the day Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for third term, terrorists fired upon a bus resulting in the death of at least nine pilgrims and injuries to 33 others in Reasi.