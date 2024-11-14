Peoples' Conference to seek judicial intervention against police verification process in J&K

<p>Srinagar: The Peoples' Conference on Thursday said it would seek judicial intervention against the police verification process in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it "violates" natural justice and "imparts collective punishment".</p>.<p>The decision comes a day after a landmark Supreme Court judgment condemning the bulldozing of properties as unjust punishment targeting families holistically, the party said in a statement.</p>.<p>Party chief Sajad Lone, who is also the MLA from Handwara, has announced a plan to move the Supreme Court to challenge the police verification system in Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a "severe form of collective punishment against families", it said.</p>.Centre plans to bring killing of civilians, security personnel due to terror, Naxal, insurgent activities in J&K and northeast to zero by 2029.<p>Lone asserted that under the current police verification process, certificates to families are often denied due to a relative's record. This "violates the principles of natural justice in the name of national security", he said.</p>.<p>"If the Supreme Court views bulldozing properties as collective punishment, then withholding a police verification certificate for an entire family based on a relative's record is no different," he said.</p>.<p>Lone emphasised the need to end "this outdated, stone-age justice system specifically imposed on Kashmiris", reaffirming party's commitment to seek judicial intervention and uphold justice in Jammu and Kashmir. </p>