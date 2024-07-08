Pony ambulance service designed to provide healthcare support to Amarnath pilgrims on rugged tracks

Srinagar: An innovative initiative - ‘Pony Ambulance’ - has been started by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir to provide critical healthcare support to Amarnath pilgrims during their journey on rugged terrain and high altitudes.

The journey to sacred Amarnath Cave, high in the majestic south Kashmir Himalayas, while spiritually fulfilling, is physically demanding. Pilgrims brave rugged terrain, steep inclines, and high altitudes, often facing health challenges such as altitude sickness and severe exhaustion.

Recognising the critical need for medical support along this arduous route, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has launched an innovative initiative: the ‘Pony Ambulance’.

The initiative has garnered appreciation from pilgrims as it has transformed their journey into a safer, more reassuring experience.

The concept of the pony ambulance is as ingenious as it is practical. Traditional mobile healthcare units are impractical on the narrow, treacherous paths leading to the Amarnath Cave.