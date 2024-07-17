'Pony Ambulance' service to the rescue of 1,275 sick pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: The innovative 'Pony Ambulance' service, launched for the first time this year, has been instrumental in addressing the medical needs of Amarnath pilgrims traversing the arduous routes of the yatra.
The service has been effective on both the Baltal and Pahalgam axes of the pilgrimage with over 1,275 yatris treated so far, officials said.
On the Baltal route, a total of 492 yatris have been treated for a range of ailments including high altitude sickness, injuries, and other illnesses.
The Pahalgam axis has also seen extensive use of the service, with 783 yatris receiving treatment up until July 15. The 'Pony Ambulance' teams on this route have navigated the challenging terrain to reach pilgrims in distress, ensuring that medical assistance is never too far away.
The 'Pony Ambulance' teams, equipped with essential medical supplies and trained personnel, have been quick to respond to emergencies, providing timely and critical care to those in need, officials said and added a total of 52 such teams have been stationed, including 22 from the Baltal and 30 from the Pahalgam side.
The concept of the Poney Ambulance is as ingenious as it is practical. Traditional mobile healthcare units are impractical on the narrow, treacherous paths leading to the Amarnath Cave. Instead, this horse-mounted emergency response system provides an adaptable solution. Each Poney Ambulance is equipped with essential medical kits and oxygen cylinders, making them a lifeline for those in need of immediate medical attention.
“This timely intervention has significantly reduced morbidity and mortality rates during the ongoing yatra, as otherwise, patients suffering from health issues had to be taken to a nearby health facility for treatment, which used to take some time, sometimes leading to severity,” officials said.
The introduction of the 'Pony Ambulance' service has been praised by both pilgrims. Rajesh Kumar, a pilgrim, who suffered from high altitude sickness, recounted his experience: “I was struggling to breathe and felt extremely weak.”
The 'Pony Ambulance' team reached me quickly, and the medical personnel provided the necessary treatment. I am grateful for their help; it made all the difference,” he said.
As the Amarnath Yatra continues, the 'Pony Ambulance' service stands as a testament to the power of innovation in addressing the unique challenges faced by pilgrims. With over 1,200 yatris already treated, this initiative promises to be a cornerstone of future pilgrimages, providing a lifeline to those in need and ensuring that the journey to the sacred Amarnath Cave remains a safe and fulfilling experience for all.
Published 17 July 2024, 10:21 IST