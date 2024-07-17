'Pony Ambulance' service to the rescue of 1,275 sick pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: The innovative 'Pony Ambulance' service, launched for the first time this year, has been instrumental in addressing the medical needs of Amarnath pilgrims traversing the arduous routes of the yatra.

The service has been effective on both the Baltal and Pahalgam axes of the pilgrimage with over 1,275 yatris treated so far, officials said.

On the Baltal route, a total of 492 yatris have been treated for a range of ailments including high altitude sickness, injuries, and other illnesses.

The Pahalgam axis has also seen extensive use of the service, with 783 yatris receiving treatment up until July 15. The 'Pony Ambulance' teams on this route have navigated the challenging terrain to reach pilgrims in distress, ensuring that medical assistance is never too far away.