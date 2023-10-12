President Murmu visits Vaishno Devi; inaugurates skywalk, remodelled Parvati Bhawan

The 200-metre skywalk will make the journey of pilgrims smooth as it will separate the path taken by them to the Bhawan and while returning after visiting the shrine, officials said.

Completed at a cost of over Rs 9.89 crore, the facility, 20 feet above the track level, will help overcome the problem of a multidirectional flow of pilgrims and a chaotic condition between Manokamna Bhawan and Gate No-3, the scene of stampede on new year's day in 2022 in which 12 people lost their lives and 16 were injured.