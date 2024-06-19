Reasi terror attack: J&K police makes first arrest

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday made its first arrest in the June 9 Reasi terror attack on a pilgrim bus, in which nine people were killed and 33 injured.
“One formally arrested in the Reasi terror attack. He's not the mastermind but played an important role in the attack,” Reasi senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma told reporters.
According to the police, accused Hakim Din, a resident of Rajouri, is suspected to have provided logistics to the terrorists for the attack. “Along with providing food and shelter, he also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident. The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack,” police added.
Police had already released a sketch of one of the terrorists and announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the neutralization of the culprits.
On June 9, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori shrine near Teryath village in the Pouni area of Reasi due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle and the bus fell in a deep gorge. Nine persons, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were killed and 33 injured in the attack.
On June 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, who had directed the security forces and intelligence agencies to “replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley against terrorism” in the Jammu region.
Published 19 June 2024, 10:47 IST