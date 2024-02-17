Sachin Tendulkar visits bat-manufacturing unit in Kashmir, pleased with quality of willow

Srinagar: A cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area here was in for a pleasant surprise when Sachin Tendulkar and his family visited his manufacturing unit on Saturday.

Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, stopped by at a unit in Charsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and interacted with the workers there.

"We were busy making bats when a vehicle stopped at our gate. We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family," Mohammad Shaheen Parray, owner of MJ Sports, told PTI over phone.

Parray said Tendulkar checked the quality of the bats made of Kashmir willow.