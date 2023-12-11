SC upholds decision to abrogate Article 370 giving special status to Jammu & Kashmir, apply Indian Constitution

"In view of the statement, we do not find it necessary to determine whether the reorganisation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir is permissible under Article 3 of the Constitution. However, we uphold the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh in view of Article 3(a) read with Explanation I which permits forming a Union Territory by separation of a territory from any State," the bench said.

The court, however, directed the Election Commission to take steps to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act by September 30, 2024.

"Restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible," it ordered.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in his separate judgement, recommended for setting up of an impartial 'Truth and Reconciliation' Commission to investigate and report on the violations of human rights both by the State and non-state actors at least since 1980s and recommend measures for reconciliation.

"The Commission must be set up before memory escapes. The exercise must be time-bound. There is an entire generation of youth that has grown up with a feeling of distrust and it is to them that we owe the greatest day of liberation," he wrote in his concurring judgment.

"It is for the government to decide the manner in which the Truth and Reconciliation Commission must be set up, considering the sensitivities of the issues involved," he added.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna authored his separate and concurring judgment.

In its lead judgement, the top court upheld the power of Parliament under Article 356(1)(b) to exercise the powers of the Legislature of the State, saying it cannot be restricted to law-making power thereby excluding non-law making power of the Legislature of the State.

"Such an interpretation would amount to reading in a limitation into the provision contrary to the text of the Article; it can be garnered from the historical context for the inclusion of Article 370 and the placement of Article 370 in Part XXI of the Constitution that it is a temporary provision," the bench said.

The court also declared that the exercise of power by the President under Article 370(1)(d) to issue Constitutional Order 272 (on application of Constitution of India to J&K) is not mala fide.