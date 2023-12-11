SC upholds decision to abrogate Article 370 giving special status to Jammu & Kashmir, apply Indian Constitution

New Delhi: In a major judgment, the Supreme Court on Monday ratified the Union government's decision of August 5-6, 2019 to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution taking away the special status of the border state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The bold and historic move by the central government was questioned for ignoring the will of the people of the erstwhile state.
However, a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India by its unanimous decision declared that the State of Jammu and Kashmir does not retain any element of sovereignty after the execution of the Instrument of Accession and the issuance of the proclamation on November 25, 1949 by which the Constitution of India was adopted.
The court, thus held that the Constitution of India is a complete code for constitutional governance.
"Following the application of the Constitution of India in its entirety to the State of Jammu and Kashmir by Constitutional order of 273, the Constitution of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is inoperative and is declared to have become redundant," the bench said.
The lead judgement authored by the CJI along with Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said the State of Jammu and Kashmir does not have 'internal sovereignty' which is distinguishable from the powers and privileges enjoyed by other States in the country.
"Article 370 was a feature of asymmetric federalism and not sovereignty," it said.
With regard to reorganisation of the state, the bench noted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's statement that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored, except for the carving out of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
"In view of the statement, we do not find it necessary to determine whether the reorganisation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir is permissible under Article 3 of the Constitution. However, we uphold the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh in view of Article 3(a) read with Explanation I which permits forming a Union Territory by separation of a territory from any State," the bench said.
The court, however, directed the Election Commission to take steps to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act by September 30, 2024.
"Restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible," it ordered.
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in his separate judgement, recommended for setting up of an impartial 'Truth and Reconciliation' Commission to investigate and report on the violations of human rights both by the State and non-state actors at least since 1980s and recommend measures for reconciliation.
"The Commission must be set up before memory escapes. The exercise must be time-bound. There is an entire generation of youth that has grown up with a feeling of distrust and it is to them that we owe the greatest day of liberation," he wrote in his concurring judgment.
"It is for the government to decide the manner in which the Truth and Reconciliation Commission must be set up, considering the sensitivities of the issues involved," he added.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna authored his separate and concurring judgment.
In its lead judgement, the top court upheld the power of Parliament under Article 356(1)(b) to exercise the powers of the Legislature of the State, saying it cannot be restricted to law-making power thereby excluding non-law making power of the Legislature of the State.
"Such an interpretation would amount to reading in a limitation into the provision contrary to the text of the Article; it can be garnered from the historical context for the inclusion of Article 370 and the placement of Article 370 in Part XXI of the Constitution that it is a temporary provision," the bench said.
The court also declared that the exercise of power by the President under Article 370(1)(d) to issue Constitutional Order 272 (on application of Constitution of India to J&K) is not mala fide.
"The President in exercise of power under Article 370(3) can unilaterally issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist. The President did not have to secure the concurrence of the Government of the State or Union Government acting on behalf of the State Government under the second proviso to Article 370(1)(d) while applying all the provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir because such an exercise of power has the same effect as an exercise of power under Article 370(3) for which the concurrence or collaboration with the State Government was not required," it said.
The top court said the order issued by the President in exercise of power under Article 370(1)(d) applying all the provisions of the Constitution of India to the State of Jammu and Kashmir is valid.
"Such an exercise of power is not mala fide merely because all the provisions were applied together without following a piece-meal approach," the bench said.
The top court also ruled that the President had the power to issue a notification declaring that Article 370(3) ceases to operate without the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly.
"The continuous exercise of power under Article 370(1) by the President indicates that the gradual process of constitutional integration was ongoing. The declaration issued by the President under Article 370(3) is a culmination of the process of integration and as such is a valid exercise of power. Thus, Constitutional Order 273 (order to operationalise abrogation of Article 370) is valid," the court said.