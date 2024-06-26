Search operation in J&K's Reasi following suspicious movement

Jammu: A search operation is under way in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district following suspicious movement of armed persons, officials said on Wednesday.

The search operation was conducted in Kanda-Poni area where terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple on June 9.