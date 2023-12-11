Security heightened across Kashmir after SC upholds abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: In the tense aftermath of the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, security forces heightened their presence across Kashmir on Monday to thwart any attempt of law and order problem.
On Sunday evening, the administration deputed 29 civil officials as magistrates in the Srinagar city, “following a communication received from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar,” an official communiqué said.
Authorities have already warned people against misuse of social media to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain public order. The police also stepped up monitoring of content posted on social media. Several netizens faced legal actions in the past few days for posts deemed to have “hateful content”.
Police and security forces, who accompany protectees, were reportedly asked to avoid any movement in sensitive or volatile localities.
Security personnel, deployed strategically, maintained a vigilant watch on sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident, reports said. The footprint of the security forces were increased to carry out frisking and search of vehicles “to ensure no bid is made to disturb the law and order”.
From early morning, people were eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court verdict and were glued to their TV sets and smartphones to know about the latest developments. The echoes of the judgment reverberated not just in the courtroom but in the daily lives of those directly affected.
Political leaders issued statements urging calm and restraint, emphasizing that the struggle for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state will continue.
Beneath the surface, the people of Kashmir continue to dream of a day when security would no longer dominate the narrative - a day when the valleys would echo with the laughter of children playing freely, unburdened by the weight of conflict.