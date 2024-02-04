Some migratory bird species in Wular lake at brink of extinction

Besides, the document has categorised species like Oriental Stork, White-headed Duck, White-winged Duck and Black-bellied Tern as endangered category while Black-necked Crane, Indian Skimmer, Marbled Teal, Asla and Common Carp have been tagged as vulnerable.

According to the document Wular Lake hosts 56 types of birds, 39 types of fishes and 20 plus different types of plants. The migratory birds visiting Kashmir travel from the colder areas of the world, flying over continents in flocks.

The Wular lake is one of the 42 Indian wetlands designated as a Ramsar site, which means lakes of international standard. Spread over Baramulla and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir, Wullar is a shallow lake with a maximum depth of 5.8 metres and covers 130 sq km, providing 60% of the Valley’s fish produce.

Known for water chestnuts and lotus stems, the lake is the lifeline of the 30 surrounding villages. For the past three years, more than Rs 300 crore has been spent on the lake’s conservation, and experts say results are reflecting on ground.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has listed Wular lake and Hokersar wetland on Srinagar outskirts under the threat category.