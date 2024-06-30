Srinagar airport begins comprehensive safety audit following nationwide directive

Srinagar: Authorities at Srinagar airport have commenced a comprehensive structural audit of all buildings to ensure the safety of passengers and staff by identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities in the airport's infrastructure.

This initiative follows an order from Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, directing all airports nationwide to conduct a “structural preliminary inspection” promptly. The ministry has sought reports from all airports within 2-5 days, after which necessary measures will be taken to prevent future collapse incidents.

This directive comes in the wake of a tragic incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), where a roof collapse resulted in one fatality and eight injuries.

At Srinagar airport, authorities have partnered with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar for expert analysis. “We will conduct a detailed structural audit in consultation with experts from NIT Srinagar and submit a report to the ministry as soon as possible,” said Javed Anjum, Director of Srinagar airport.