Srinagar airport begins comprehensive safety audit following nationwide directive

Srinagar: Authorities at Srinagar airport have commenced a comprehensive structural audit of all buildings to ensure the safety of passengers and staff by identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities in the airport's infrastructure.
This initiative follows an order from Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, directing all airports nationwide to conduct a “structural preliminary inspection” promptly. The ministry has sought reports from all airports within 2-5 days, after which necessary measures will be taken to prevent future collapse incidents.
This directive comes in the wake of a tragic incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), where a roof collapse resulted in one fatality and eight injuries.
At Srinagar airport, authorities have partnered with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar for expert analysis. “We will conduct a detailed structural audit in consultation with experts from NIT Srinagar and submit a report to the ministry as soon as possible,” said Javed Anjum, Director of Srinagar airport.
He also mentioned that the airport's engineering team conducts regular inspections of all structures as a preventive measure and has found them intact and without faults. “In the government sector, major and sensitive works are executed with foolproof planning, leaving no room for mishaps like the one at Delhi airport,” he added.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) manages over 100 airports across the country, including Kozhikode. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are managed by private companies.
Srinagar airport is currently experiencing a surge in activity due to increased tourism, reflecting the growing appeal of Srinagar as a travel destination.
Sources indicate that NIT teams will also conduct detailed analyses to assess how the buildings would respond to various stress factors, such as heavy snowfall or seismic activity, both of which are common in the region.
Published 30 June 2024, 15:03 IST