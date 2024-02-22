Statehood in limbo: ECI to assess possibility of simultaneous Assembly, LS polls in J&K

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to hold a comprehensive review to assess the possibility of simultaneous conduct of Assembly elections along with Parliamentary polls in Jammu and Kashmir during its two-day visit to the Union Territory on March 12 and 13, sources told DH.

They said that though such a possibility is remote, the full commission is holding a meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on March 8 and 9 ahead of their J&K visit.

“The high-level meeting has been scheduled to review the overall security requirements and paramilitary deployment options for the Lok Sabha and assembly. This meeting will be key to determine whether both the polls could be held simultaneously,” sources said.

However, a senior officer in J&K administration said the preliminary assessments have already indicated that holding assembly polls in J&K will necessitate heavier security arrangements vis a vis parliamentary polls alone.

“Election logistics apart, each contesting candidate is to be provided security cover and the number of contestants is higher in case of assembly polls,” he said.

In 2019 during the assessment by the MHA for holding assembly elections simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls, it was revealed that over 800 companies of paramilitary forces would be required to be deployed in J&K alone - a prospect ruled out then.