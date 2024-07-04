Temple vandalism case: 43 detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Jammu: The police have detained 43 persons in connection with the alleged vandalism at a Shiv temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials on Thursday said.

The place of worship was found vandalised by a visitor in a village in the Dharmari area on Saturday evening, sparking tension and protests.

As photos and videos of the vandalism went viral, the locals and several Hindu bodies held protests at various places across the Jammu region and Reasi and Katra towns observed bandh.