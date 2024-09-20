Three BSF jawans die, dozens injured in road mishap in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: At least three paramilitary Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died, and dozens more were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

The bus with 36 BSF jawans skidded off road in Brell village of Budgam and fell into a deep gorge, an official said. In the incident three BSF jawans died while more than two dozen were injured.

Reports said a rescue operation has been launched, with medical teams dispatched to provide immediate care to the injured.

Further details are awaited.